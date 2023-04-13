Ukrainian Man Attempts Self-immolation Outside Consulate In Poland, Condition Critical

A man from Ukraine, who was residing in Poland, stirred a commotion after he set himself on fire outside a Ukrainian consulate in Krakow. According to Kyiv Post, the incident took place at 8 am on Thursday. After the whole ordeal took place, the man was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition. As per the Ukrainian news outlet, the elderly man left people nearby completely horrified after he decided to self-immolate. The man kept on calling his fellow countryman to return to Ukraine and defend his country which is currently embroiled in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

"This morning, a Ukrainian who lived in Poland set himself on fire outside the building of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Krakow. The citizen was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Doctors are now providing him with urgent medical care. The condition of the Ukrainian man is critical," a spokesperson of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Ukrinform.

The matter is under investigation

According to Ukrinform, the Polish law enforcement had launched an investigation into the issue. The authorities will now try to determine the tragedy’s cause and circumstances. The Ukrainian consulate in Poland also informed the news outlet that the embassy is in contact with the man’s family. As per the report by Kyiv Post, the man involved in the incident was a 62-year-old Ukrainian citizen. It is also important to note that he was rendered first aid on the spot and was later transported to a nearby hospital. It was in the hospital where the doctors claimed his condition to be “severe and life-threatening”. While no other information has been revealed about his identity the Polish Police is collecting testimonies from witnesses at the consulate.