A video which has gathered more than 2,79,000 views on Instagram shows a soldier in the Ukrainian air force piloting a MiG-29 fighter aircraft dressed as Santa. The clip was uploaded by Instagram account ‘ukraine_defence’, which showcases videos from the Ukrainian armed forces. The account has almost four lakh followers.

Along with the clip, the caption reads, "A Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 makes a standoff SEAD strike with a pair of US-integrated AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation missiles. The MiG is armed with two AGM-88s on the inside hardpoints and two R-73 short-range air-to-air missiles on the outer hardpoints."

The channel reported that the Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter aircraft was seen firing a missile at its Russian targets. The strike was made with a pair of US-integrated AGM-88 HARM air-to-surface anti-radiation missiles. “I always knew….that Santa is an expert in the high-speed flying sleigh, but who knew Santa also knew how to fly a MIG-29?!! Amazingly versatile guy, that Santa!!” said a viewer on YouTube.

Watch:

“Santa to the rescue!!!” said a user on Instagram applauding the video while many others wished Ukraine a ‘Happy New Year’. Another user commented, “So that’s why I got no presents. Santa had more important tasks to take care of. Go Santa!” with an emoji of the Ukrainian flag. A user wrote, "Be 100% accurate on the targets this year and wish you to defeat the enemy and ruin it asap."

"Looks like a cross between a Wookie and Santa that is going to deliver a Christmas gift to the Russian Army," another said. “Don't mess with Santa," another user wrote. "I see that Santa still is punishing those that have been Naughty even after Christmas," one comment read.

One user commented, “Imagine being sent to Ukraine as a Russian soldier, just to be blown up by Santa Claus” while another said that these were the appropriate new year gifts for the Russians. More than 170 users commented on the post.

A grim start to 2023 for Ukraine

Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks following a blistering New Year's Eve assault that killed at least three civilians across the country, authorities reported. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight, followed by a barrage of missiles that interrupted the small celebrations residents held at home due to wartime curfews. Ukrainian officials alleged Moscow was deliberately targeting civilians along with critical infrastructure to create a climate of fear and destroy morale during the long winter months.

In a video address Sunday night, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised his citizens' “sense of unity, of authenticity, of life itself.” The Russians, he said, “will not take away a single year from Ukraine. They will not take away our independence. We will not give them anything.” Ukrainian forces in the air and on the ground shot down 45 Iranian-made explosive drones fired by Russia on Saturday night and before dawn Sunday, Zelenskyy said.

Another strike at noon Sunday in the southern Zaporizhzhia region killed one person, according to the head of the regional military administration, Alexander Starukh.

(with AP inputs)