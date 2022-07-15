Ukrainian Military Asserts 'terrorist' Russia Destroyed Two Universities In Mykolaiv

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, reports have emerged that Russian attackers have destroyed two of the largest universities in Mykolaiv. On Friday morning, Russia launched 10 missile strikes targeting the Admiral Makarov National Shipbuilding University and Sukhomlynskyi Mykolaiv National University. The visuals of the explosion was shared by the head of the Mykolaiv oblast, Vitaly Kim, who stated that Russia is now attacking their educational institutions and called for all democratic countries to condemn the Kremlin's war crimes. He also called Russia a "real terrorist".

Taking to Twitter, Vitaly Kim wrote, "Today Russia-Terrorists attacked the 2 biggest universities in Mykolayiv." At least 10 missiles were Now they are attacking our education. I’m asking universities of all democratic countries to claim Russia for what it really is-the Terrorist. "

Earlier in the day, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, stated that at least 10 powerful explosions were heard in the city, reported Babel.ua. "Once again, the Russian occupiers fired at educational institutions in Mykolaiv." Rescuers and emergency teams are already working on the ground. For now, we know about two injured people, "said the mayor of the city." Notably, this attack comes a day after two schools in the southern city were taken down by Russian strikes, along with public transport and a stadium.

However, Kim further added that the Russians have already received a stern response from the Ukrainian defenders and they will not try to storm Mykolaiv again, reported the Kyiv Post. Since the onset of the war, Russian troops have been trying hard to gain control over the city. Earlier, in March, Ukrainian troops managed to drive out Russian soldiers, however, they are continuously attacking the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv. The residents of Mykolaiv were awarded the "Hero City of Ukraine" on March 24 for the courage shown by local people on a mass scale during the armed aggression perpetrated by Russia.

Russia-Ukraine War | 38000 Russian troops killed since Feb 24: Kyiv

Ukrainian Armed Forces have announced that a total of 38,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the beginning of the war. In addition to this, a total of 220 planes, 1672 tanks, 188 helicopters, 3866 APV, 15 boats/cutters, 842 artillery systems, and 681 UAVs among other war equipment were destroyed by the Ukrainian troops.

