Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, in an open letter via a German media outlet, WELT, has made a clarion call to Berlin to take a proactive stance and adopt immediate measures to halt Russia's military offensive in Ukraine. He also noted that Russian forces continue to pound his nation with all their might and that it will be too late if Germany doesn't take immediate steps. Kuleba further added that Ukraine's stand has been vindicated about the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine and that Germany has accepted the mistake of doing too little too late.

Devastation in Ukraine due to Russian bombing

Earlier on Tuesday, the Minister, citing an incident wherein a girl died of dehydration, said "Six-year-old Tanya died of dehydration in the war-torn Mariupol. She had nothing to drink because the Russian invaders have blocked essential supplies into Ukraine. This has been the situation for the last eight days. Kuleba questions, Why did this little Ukrainian girl's life have to end like this? And why did the lives of at least 38 other children killed by the Russians have to end? What diabolical evil has appeared on our planet capable of committing such atrocities?" the minister was quoted as saying in the WELT report. The Minister equated the war crimes being committed by Russia against Ukraine to those in World War II.

Ukraine's warning and Germany's admission

Kuleba further recalled Ukraine's warning about Russia's intentions, "I suppose what you see and read about the war in Ukraine scares you but we warned you about all this, Ukraine demanded weapons and what do we get in return? 'Stories of historical responsibility' which applied to Russians but not Ukraine," he stated. Notably, Ukraine had also sought not to take up the Nord Stream 2 project, however, Germany cleared the project stating that it was purely a commercial undertaking.



Germany has however taken corrective steps by halting the Gas pipeline, supporting the sanctions against Russia and supplying weapons to Ukraine among other initiatives. "Why couldn't this be done immediately when asked? Did we really have to wait for Ukrainian children to die from dehydration and aerial bombs?" asked Kuleba in the letter published in WELT.



Kuleba also made an earnest request before Germany to open their eyes and see the destruction, the hate that Putin is causing to Ukraine, which hasn't been witnessed in Ukraine and Europe since the 1940s.

The minister also sought assistance in the form of more fighter jets, anti-tank missiles, anti-aircraft and anti-missile weapons. Today, Europe needs historic decisions, which is equally important for Ukraine and Europe, he said.

Kuleba also noted that as a Ukrainian minister, he cannot calmly sit and wait for Germany to take decisions relating to the supply of arms, more sanctions on Russia and wait for long for the induction of Ukraine in the European Union (EU)



Kuleba concludes his letter by saying, "It may seem to you that you have already accomplished a feat by making a number of important decisions, but while people are dying in European Ukraine, you have done too little,"