Ukrainian Minister Says 'destroying Moscow' Can Contribute To Overcoming Global Hunger

Amid Moscow's military offensive in Kyiv, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka stated that attacking Russia will serve better in overcoming hunger than any UN programme would. He pointed out that UN General Secretary Antonio Gutteres has stated that one-fifth of humanity will face hunger due to the war. However, Taras Kachka stressed that hunger spreads more due to the blockade of ports and trade by Russian military ships in the Black Sea.

"Destroying Moscow is a better contribution to overcoming hunger in the world than any UN programmes," Taras Kachka wrote in a Facebook post.

In his Facebook post, Kachka claimed that Russia is "fooling" many people when it talks about satisfying their demands for grains. Expressing his view, he wrote, "Plan A to combat hunger is to repel aggression at sea and on land so that Ukrainian grain and oilseeds hit the market", adding that plan B was to maximise logistics across Ukraine's western border.

He called for setting up effective transportation of wagons and cars across the Western border and placing commercial connections.

Taras Kachka calls for 'normal peaceful trade' to overcome food crisis

Furthermore, Ukraine's Deputy Minister of Economy Taras Kachka called for setting up a programme wherein the international community will use the money of the rich for purchasing and will then distribute the products to the poor.

He highlighted that 'normal peaceful trade' will help in saving the world from the prevailing food crisis. Kachka said, "The world is starving due to Russia and its military ships - and the fewer they are, the more chances that Ukrainian farmers will feed the world."

Antonio Guterres expresses concern over impact of Russia-Ukraine war

Amid the continuous devastation being caused by Russian troops in Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, April 13, said that the conflict is amplifying multi-fold challenges for the rest of the world. Addressing a press conference, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the war had fueled a three-dimensional crisis of food, energy, and finance across the world. He emphasised that it is collectively wreaking havoc on some of the world's highly vulnerable countries and economies.

Addressing a press briefing while launching the UN Task Team's first Report titled, "Global Impact of War in Ukraine on Food, Energy and Finance Systems", Guterres said that other than Ukrainians, there are 1.7 billion people who will face poverty due to the disruption of food.

The war in Ukraine has also launched a silent assault on the developing world.



We have a clear moral duty to support the 1.7 billion other potential victims of this war. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) April 13, 2022

(Image: AP/@HROMADSKE/Twitter)