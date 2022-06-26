Alexander Kubrakov, Ukrainian Minister of infrastructure, said that Ukraine has been increasing its global exports across Western borders by 50% every month. He stressed that they have been increasing train exports across the western borders in order to address the global food crisis caused due to Russian blockade of Ukrainian grains. In a Facebook post, Alexander Kubrakov stated that the Ministry of Infrastructure has been working to "reorientate logistics to land", including through the western borders of Ukraine with Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Moldova.

Ukraine's Infrastructure Minister stressed that Ukraine is making every effort possible to increase the volume of grain exports by around 50%. He further said, "Were it not for the fact that last year's crops needed to be exported urgently, we could in a few months reach the normal average monthly volume that we had before through our ports." Speaking on Ukraine's Parliament, Rada TV channel, Kubrakov emphasized that ending the blockade of Ukrainian grain exports at the ports in Ukraine in the current situation is a "non-alternative option." Kubrakov added that Ukraine in cooperation with an international organization and other countries has been working to end the blockade.

"We are doing everything possible and the dynamics are really positive at the moment. Every month, we raise the volume of grain exports across the western borders by almost 50%," Alexander Kubrakov said in the Facebook post.

The statement of Alexander Kubrakov comes as Ukraine has been accusing Russia of blocking grains at the Ukrainian ports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been calling on the international community to help in facilitating the export of Ukrainian grains. In his statement, Alexander Kubrakov stated that they are making preparations for signing the agreement on the liberalization of road transport between the EU and Ukraine. Furthermore, he stressed that they are working on measures needed for redeveloping destroying infrastructure and involving their international partners in the process. The statement of the Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 120 days.

Putin denies blocking Ukrainian grain exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied blocking Ukrainian grain export at ports. Addressing a virtual BRICS+ Summit on Friday, Putin accused the West of making efforts to "stir up hysteria over suspended Ukrainian grain exports" through Black Sea ports, TASS reported. He stated that Russia is willing to ensure a safe passage of vessels with grains to international waters with Ukrainian forces clearing the ports of mines, as per the news report. Putin stressed that Russia has reached an "understanding with UN Secretariat officials", however, there is still a lack of "constructive approach" from Ukraine.

Image: AP

