Amid the escalating warfare, ahead of the third round of peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, the Kremlin on Monday, March 7, reiterated its demands for pulling its troops out of Ukraine. Remaining stern on its previous requirements, Moscow had sought a change in the Ukrainian constitution and rejected entry into any bloc, including the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

"Ukraine must recognise Crimea as Russian, and Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states. If these conditions are met, then Russian military action in Ukraine will stop in a moment", the Kremlin's spokesperson was quoted as saying by state-affiliated media. The spokesperson had added that Russia has made Ukraine aware it can halt military operations 'at any moment' if Kyiv meets Russia's conditions.

'We don’t believe a single word said by Kremlin': Ukrainian MP

Reacting to the Kremlin’s demands for de-escalation, Ukrainian MP Vladimir Arev, while speaking to Republic, dismissed Moscow’s claims of "immediately halting military operation" even if the demands were met, and cited that Ukraine doesn’t believe in what the Kremlin says.

“We don’t believe a single word said by the Kremlin. As well as, in 1994, Russia guaranteed Russian troops will not be used against Ukraine. It was agreed upon after we signed the Budapest Memorandum. When Ukraine stripped down our nuclear weapons, Russia promised to never use their troops against us, but now you can see how they have gone back from their word. Russia is not interested in these demands put up by the Kremlin. President Putin has already clearly stated his intentions to demolish Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Arev said.

Further describing the on-ground situation in Kyiv, Arev told Republic, “For now, we are in a safe situation as the battle is only happening in the north and northwestern part of Kyiv, all the other directions have been well fortified by the Ukrainian army. Some humanitarian corridors have been opened up on the request of Ukraine for the evacuation of civilians. Otherwise, sometimes we hear bomb explosions, attacks and air raid sirens. But, at present, we don’t have a shortage of anything in Kyiv, food, electricity.”

Moscow declares ceasefire in 4 Ukrainian cities to speed up civilian evacuation

Meanwhile, Russia on Monday, March 7, declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 AM (Moscow time) to allow for the evacuation of civilians for the third time. Before this, Russia and Ukraine had agreed to a ceasefire twice to create safe corridors for civilians in Mariupol and Volnovakha to exit war-torn cities, but it was abandoned after Russia began shelling again.

Russia on the other hand had accused Ukraine of 'sabotaging the ceasefire'. However, all hopes have been pinned on the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, which will take place shortly in Belarus today (March 7). Besides, the International Court of Justice has initiated two days of urgent hearings at its headquarters, the Peace Palace, on Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion.

