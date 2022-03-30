Ukrainian member of Parliament Lesia Vasylenko on Tuesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "life goes on, we carry on living" as the Russia-Ukraine war continues for the second month. Gradually accepting the new reality of the embattled nation, Vasylenko noted the air sirens that blared across the morning sky in Kyiv and said, "there we go...that sort of disturbs your day but you learn to live with it," as quoted by CNN. When asked if she had a message for Putin, she responded, "we like to say to him (that) your war, your fighting against us is in the background now-- we will go on fighting."

Vasylenko is a mother of three and a determined civil soldier who participates in the war using her own AK-47 and pistol, CNN reported. Despite mass evacuations, she made a decision to stay behind and serve her duties to the country. On Wednesday, she is expected to travel to France to plead Ukraine's case to the world.

The Ukrainian MP, who has a massive fan following on Twitter, updates her daily activities by telling the world about Russian atrocities in its ex-Soviet neighbour. Scrolling through her social media handle, one can draw a picture of the harrowing humanitarian crisis and destruction of property in Ukraine. She often uploads pictures of bombarded buildings, and her daily life amid the war, including when she practised shooting with her pistol in an abandoned site. One of her other posts also informed that the Ukrainian "Parliament still works...even in war we intend to keep democracy working."

52% of Ukrainians have lost jobs in the 33 days of war. Small business and services are slowly coming back. But it will take years for big business to come back — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 28, 2022

Shooting practice in the wind and sand is a chalenge. But practice makes perfect. pic.twitter.com/sT4eXmDZYQ — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) March 27, 2022

Ukraine drops plan to join NATO

Ukraine on Tuesday expressed willingness to give up its ambition to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Ukraine also insisted on its possible membership in the European Union to be not blocked and further asked for security guarantees to pledge for supporting Ukraine's succession process.

Further, Kyiv asserted that it won't be hosting any foreign military base on its territory except for the guaranteed states who can exercise military operations in Ukraine. Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky called the meeting "constructive" adding, "Today's negotiations... demonstrated that Russia may be ready to take steps forward, although it is still a long way to a sustainable ceasefire and comprehensive de-escalation."

(Image: AP/@LesiaVasylenko/Twitter)