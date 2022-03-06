Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian MP Tells Republic She Is 'very Saddened' By West Not Assisting Ukraine

After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze expressed dismay over snub to no fly-zone plea amid Russian invasion.

After Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the US to impose a 'no-fly zone', Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze expressed her dismay over the plea not being fulfilled yet amidst escalating aggressions of the Russian troops. The plea comes in order to prevent Russia from invading the war-hit country's airspace and launching attacks. Earlier, President Zelenskyy lambasted NATO claiming that the 30-member alliance 'greenlighted' the bombing of his country. 

As the Russia-Ukraine war transcends to the 11th day, the bombardment of residential areas in major cities of the war-hit country continues. Reiterating the need of imposing a 'no-fly zone' Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze weighed in on the matter. 

Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze on imposing 'no-fly zone'

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Ukrainian MP Klympush Tsintsadze weighed on Ukraine's dire call of fulfilling three major requests, anti-air defence, fighter jets and no-fly zone declaration. She stated, ''We are, at this particular moment, working very hard to call on all the nations to provide us with three major things. Air defence, planes to defend ourselves and no-fly zone.'' After NATO's snub, Ukraine turned to the US for the same. 

Talking about the same, Ukrainian MP Tsintsadze stated that she is 'very saddened' as the same is not being imposed in order to avoid ''getting direct clash with the Russian forces over our land''. However, in light of the Russian troops continuing their aggression in the country, she stated, ''That is why the priority at this particular moment is air defence and planes.''

President Zelenskyy accuses NATO of 'greenlighting' bombing of Ukraine

In a late-night address on March 5, 2022, President Zelenskyy claimed that NATO 'lacked confidence' over the refusal of closing their air space as Russia continues to shell Ukraine. In strong words, he condemned their lack of action by saying, ''NATO summit is a very weak and lost summit. At this summit, we saw that not everyone considers the fight for the freedom of Europe its main priority. For 9 days, we have seen a harsh war. Our cities are being destroyed, our people and children, residential areas, churches, schools are being shot. Everything that provides people with a normal life is being shot. They (Russia) want to continue it."

Image: AP/Republic World

