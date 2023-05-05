Far away from the battlefield, a furious fight broke out between a Ukrainian and Russian representative at a diplomatic conference in Turkey after the latter ripped apart the war-torn nation's flag. Punches were exchanged between the duo after the unidentified Russian snatched the flag from the hands of Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovsky, who was posing for a picture.

Marikovsky then chased the man, unleashing a series of blows as people in the lobby rushed to stop the fight. According to The Daily Mail, the tussle ensued after members of the Ukrainian Parliament attempted to disrupt an address by Russian delegates at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC).

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, amassing over 200,000 views and several comments. "A representative of the Russian Federation in Ankara during the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly tried to disrespect the Ukrainian flag. People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party, Oleksandr Marikovsky, immediately reacted," reads the caption.

Social media users react to the altercation

Reacting to it, one user on Twitter wrote, "A+ reaction from Marikovsky." Another user added, "And that, my friends, is how to properly respond to Russians." A third user said, "Rather a metaphor for the whole war." 'Wow... The Russians just can't contain themselves," wrote another.

The heated incident comes as tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate in the 14-month-long war. On Wednesday, Moscow accused Kyiv of attempting to assassinate President Vladimir Putin by carrying out a drone attack on the Kremlin, a claim that has been refuted by the war-hit nation. Since then, Russia has launched a wave of drone strikes in key cities across Ukraine, including Kyiv and Odesa.