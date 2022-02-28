Amid the full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, Zhan Beleniuk, an Olympian and the first black MP of Ukraine, spoke exclusively to Republic TV about the ongoing situation in the war-torn country. Expressing concerns over the prevailing situation, Beleniuk said that it's beyond his understanding as to how a war could break down in the 21st century in Europe? He also accused Russian troops of destroying many buildings, killing several people, including children, and urged the world to understand the ongoing situation in Ukraine.

"Russian troops attacked many cities in the country. The situation is crazy and we need help from world leaders. Rockets and bombs continue to be launched from Russia and Belarus," the MP and Olympics Gold medallist added.

When asked about what civilians of Ukraine are thinking about the ongoing situation, Beleniuk said that people are in a state of shock and that tens of thousands of people have left big cities in order to save their lives.

'Our army is protecting the country in the best possible way': Ukrainian MP

"I want to go to Kyiv and help our soldiers and volunteers who are doing so many good things to protect the city and to ensure our win in this war. We have a very strong army and they are protecting the country in the best possible way," he added.

Speaking about the talks with Russia in Belarus, the Ukrainian MP said that the government is making all efforts to end the war as soon as possible. According to the Ukraine President's Office, a Ukrainian delegation has reached the Belarusian border for discussions with Russian representatives.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, which subsequently extended across the country, with Russian soldiers attacking from all three directions: land, sea, and air.

Meanwhile, the Russian military carried out missile strikes across Ukraine overnight, according to Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser to the head of the President's Office. As per reports, airstrikes occurred in Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, and Chernihiv and air raid sirens went off in many other cities.

(Image: Republic)