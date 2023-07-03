Ukrainian Novelist Victoria Amelina Dies After Being Injured In Kramatorsk missile Strike

Renowned Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina succumbed to her critical injuries on Friday, three days after a Russian missile attack left her and about 60 other people wounded. The 37-year-old award-winning novelist was dining at a pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk when the missile hit the Ukrainian city on Tuesday, as per reports.

Dining with her was a group of Colombian journalists and writers. After the strike, Amelina was rushed to a hospital in Dnipro, where she sought treatment for three days before her death. As per a statement released by the writers' association PEN Ukraine, medics "did everything they could to save her life, but unfortunately, the wound was fatal".

"It is with great pain that we inform you that the heart of the writer Victoria Amelina stopped beating on 1 July. In the last days of Victoria's life, her family and friends were by her side," the association added. Amelina, who was also a war crimes researcher, became the thirteenth victim to die in the attack that human rights advocates have labelled a war crime.

Who was Victoria Amelina?

Amelina heavily documented alleged war crimes and worked closely with minors near the frontline since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began last year. In a post shared on her Twitter handle, she referred to herself as "a Ukrainian writer." "I have portraits of great Ukrainian poets on my bag. I look like I should be taking pictures of books, art, and my little son," she added.

"But I document Russia's war crimes and listen to the sound of shelling, not poems. Why?" she wrote alongside an image of her photographing a destroyed building in Ukraine. Amelina was also the author of 'War And Justice Diary: Looking at Women Looking At War', a non-fiction book in English that is yet to be published.

It's me in this picture.

I'm a Ukrainian writer. I have portraits of great Ukrainian poets on my bag. I look like I should be taking pictures of books, art, and my little son. But I document Russia's war crimes and listen to the sound of shelling, not poems. Why? #StopRussiaNow pic.twitter.com/R50RqacXSZ — Victoria Amelina 🇺🇦 (@vamelina) June 7, 2022

The missile strike that killed Amelina occurred in Kramatorsk on Tuesday. While the city lies under Ukrainian control, it is situated near areas occupied by Russia. A day after the onslaught, Ukrainian authorities apprehended a man suspected of helping Moscow in waging the strike, the Associated Press reported.