Ukrainian Novelist Victoria Amelina Dies In Russian Missile Attack On Restaurant

Victoria Amelina, an esteemed Ukrainian novelist and poet known for her fearless documentation of Russian war crimes, tragically succumbed to injuries sustained in a Russian missile attack on a bustling restaurant in Kramatorsk. The targeted strike on Ria Pizza claimed the lives of 13 individuals, including twin sisters, and left approximately 60 others wounded. Amelina, aged 37, was dining with a delegation of Colombian writers and journalists when the high-precision Iskander missile struck, inflicting a severe head injury. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the literary community, as she was the acclaimed author of two novels, including the award-winning "Dom's Dream Kingdom," and a beloved children's book.

Amid the grief and sorrow, questions linger about the calculated nature of the attack. PEN Ukraine, an organisation dedicated to freedom of expression, pointedly accused Russian forces of intentionally targeting a civilian-populated establishment. Authorities have apprehended a local individual suspected of aiding in the coordination of the strike and supplying video footage of the restaurant to the Russian military.

Kramatorsk was home to 150,000 residents before the war began

Kramatorsk, once home to 150,000 residents, has witnessed a drastic population decline since the onset of the Russian invasion. Situated a mere 25 kilometers from the frontlines, the city plays a crucial role in humanitarian assistance and military logistics, rendering it a strategic target for Russian aggression. Tragically, it is not the first time Kramatorsk has experienced such devastation, as a missile strike on its train station in April of the previous year claimed the lives of 63 innocent civilians.

The attack, which also injured visiting Colombian journalist Catalina Gómez and writer Héctor Abad Faciolince, occurred during their solidarity campaign with Ukraine, aiming to highlight Latin America's support for the country. Sergio Jaramillo, Colombia's former high commissioner for peace, recounted the horrific incident to the Financial Times, describing how the missile shattered the room just as the meal was being served. While Jaramillo thankfully escaped unharmed, Amelina suffered a severe blow to the back of her neck.

Despite immediate efforts to call for medical assistance and her subsequent transfer to a trauma ward in Dnipro, a city further west of the frontline, Amelina's injuries proved insurmountable, and she tragically passed away on July 1 at the Mechnikov Hospital.

Amidst the chaos and devastation brought by Russia's invasion last year, Amelina courageously collaborated with the war crimes research group Truth Hounds, crisscrossing Ukraine and venturing to the frontlines in the east and south. Her dedication to uncovering the truth and shedding light on the plight of innocent civilians trapped in the conflict earned her admiration and respect from colleagues and readers alike.

Amelina's untimely demise stands as a somber reminder of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the toll it exacts on the lives of countless individuals. As the literary world mourns the loss of a talented writer, her unwavering commitment to exposing war crimes will forever remain an indelible part of her legacy, serving as an inspiration to future generations.