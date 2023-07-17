Ukrainian Official Lambasts Musk's Cluster Bomb Tweet

A senior Ukrainian official has criticised Twitter owner Elon Musk for his tweet on cluster bombs and Russia’s war against its eastern neighbour. Musk also criticised the decision by the administration of US President Joe Biden to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.

While lambasting the Twitter CEO, Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko wrote," The thing is, Mr. Musk, that Ukrainians have no good options here. If we give up and stop fighting, it will not save our lives."

Ukraine has already received a large consignment of cluster bombs from the US as promised by the Biden administration. The same was confirmed by the Ukrainian spokesperson of the Tavria military command in southern Ukraine, Valeryi Shershen. This decision by the US has been severely criticised by many of Ukraine’s allies.

Ukraine official criticises Musk and his tweet

Anton Gerashchenko vs Elon Musk

"I want the best outcome for the people. Russia has at least 4 times the artillery of Ukraine and 10 times the ammunition." Further, he added, "We have run out of normal ammunition to send Ukraine, so now send them cluster bombs in desperation, debasing ourselves with no change to the outcome," Musk had tweeted."

We have run out of normal ammunition to send Ukraine, so now send them cluster bombs in desperation, debasing ourselves with no change to the outcome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 15, 2023

Following his tweet, former Ukrainian deputy minister of internal affairs Anton Gerashchenko retweeted the same and wrote, "Russia will turn the whole Ukraine into one large concentration camp, killing, looting and raping - we've seen that on each piece of territory, we de-occupied."

Gerashchenko claimed that Russia would go even further, as “appeasing the terrorists just makes them worse”. In a long tweet, he wrote, "Again, we've seen that absence of international reaction to invading Georgia pushed Putin to invade Crimea, and that, in turn, pushed him to launch the full-scale invasion on Ukraine."

The Ukrainian official concluded the argument and wrote," So we choose to fight. This is our fight for survival, a literally existential battle. That's really the only choice we have. And we are grateful to all our Allies who help us fight."