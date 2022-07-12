Ukrainian Official Says 80% Of Donetsk Residents Evacuated, Moved To Safe Places Amid War

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, Ukrainian regional official has said that 80% of people have been evacuated and moved to safety while 20.4% of people continue to stay in Donetsk. Pavlo Kyrylenko, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said that 1,670,000 people lived in Donetsk as of 24 February, Ukrinform reported. He stated that about 340,000 continue to remain in Donetsk while all others left the city.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said that the people who continue to stay in Donetsk need to be moved to safe places in Ukraine. He stated that 252 people have been evacuated from Bakhmut and Pokrovske districts on 10 July. Kyrylenko stressed that the officials continue to make efforts to make the evacuation of people "more effective," as per the Ukrinform report.

He added that the route, equipment and all the things that are required for evacuation have been put in place. However, Pavlo Kyrylenko stressed that they must not face issues with the places where the Donetsk residents will be moved temporarily. He accused Russian forces of shelling Donetsk which has resulted in the death of people and has been causing damage to civilian infrastructure.

Russia continues to make 'small incremental territorial gains' in Donetsk: UK

The UK Defence Ministry in the latest intelligence update has said that Russian armed forces continue to make small incremental territorial gains in Donetsk and they have taken control of Hryhorivka city. The UK Defence Ministry stated that Russia might start making "non-traditional recruitment," including personnel from Russian prisoners for the Wagner Private Military Company due to a shortage of troops. The British Defence Ministry said that Moscow's troops continue to carry out assaults along the E-40 main supply route towards Slovyansk and Kramatorsk. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address on Monday, 11 July, said that "extremely violent hostilities" continue in Donetsk and Luhansk.

34 people killed due to Russian missile strike in Chasiv Yar: Ukraine

Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, has said that 34 people, including a child, have been killed in a Russian missile strike in Chasiv Yar city of Donetsk on 9 July, as per the news report. He said that rescuers have recovered 34 bodies and nine people have been rescued from under the rubble of an apartment building in Chasiv Yar. Russian forces hit a five-storey apartment building in Chasiv Yar of the Donetsk region. Two entrances of the house have been destroyed due to the Russian attack in Chasiv Yar.

Image: AP