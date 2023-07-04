Ukrainian Officials Warn Of Potential Threat To Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

In a concerning development, Ukrainian officials and intelligence officers have issued warnings that Russia may be planning to orchestrate an explosion at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, located in the Russian-occupied city of Enerhodar. The Ukrainian government fears such an act could lead to a catastrophic radioactive environmental disaster, similar to the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam.

According to Ukrainian intelligence reports, Russian workers have been instructed to vacate the power station by July 5. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, speaking to Spanish journalists in Kyiv, emphasised the gravity of the situation, stating, "There is a serious threat. Russia is technically ready to provoke a local explosion at the plant, which could lead to the release of dangerous substances into the air. We are discussing this with our partners to ensure a comprehensive understanding of Russia's intentions and to exert political pressure on the Russian Federation to prevent such a catastrophic event."

Ukrainian military intelligence claims Russian workers have started leaving the plant

Recent developments have further fueled concerns. Ukrainian Military Intelligence reported that a Russian military contingent, accompanied by Russian-backed nuclear power plant workers, has been gradually leaving the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine conducted radioactive safety drills in the Zaporizhzhia region last week, while additional radiation measurement devices were deployed in several cities.

Ukrainian military intelligence issued a statement revealing that three Rosatom employees, who were responsible for overseeing Russian operations, were among the first to depart the power station. "The personnel remaining at the station were instructed to blame Ukraine in case of any emergencies," the statement noted, according to a Politico report.

Russia's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova, responded to the situation by accusing Ukraine of preparing a "false flag" operation. Zakharova, however, failed to provide any evidence to support her claim. It is important to note that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant is currently under Russian control.

Earlier last month, Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian spy chief, warned that Russia was prepared to orchestrate a technological disaster at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Budanov highlighted that the artificial cooling pond at the power station was the most vulnerable target for potential sabotage.