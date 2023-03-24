Ukrainian Orthodox Church Clergy Plans To Vacate: Ukraine Minister

Clergy of the canonic Ukrainian Orthodox Church has started to leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, said Alexander Tkachenko, Ukraine’s Culture and Information Policy Minister, reported TASS News Agency. The statement by Ukraine’s Culture and Information Policy Minister, Alexander Tkachenko, was made during a live broadcast on Thursday (night). "The process of UOC’s withdrawal from the (Kyiv-Pechersk) Lavra is now underway," said the Culture and Information Policy Minister of Ukraine.

Further, he added, "The process has begun. Police and security officers have been inspecting the departing monks and their luggage," stated the minister. "If a state commission finds that something is missing in the Lavra, the UOC clergy will be prosecuted by law," said Tkachenko. It is to be noted that Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra ("pecherska" means "cave") has been founded in 1051, and has been considered one of the first monasteries in Kyivan Rus. Originally, it was a part of the Ukrainian branch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople until 1688 when the Russian Orthodox Church annexed it, as per the Kiyv Independent report.

Orthodox Church clergy leave the church in Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra

The culture ministry issued a statement on March 10 which stated, "monks with the UOC-MP must leave the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra, Ukraine’s most important Orthodox monastery, by March 29." To which the Russian-affiliated head of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra replied on March 13 that they would not be vacating the premises. However, in the latest update, they announced that they would be leaving the premises. Notably, the lease on the Russian-controlled church on a part of the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra, also known as the Upper Lavra, expired on January 1, reported the Kyiv Independent. The lease on the church would not be extended as decided by the Ukrainian authority. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Ukraine government has also terminated the Russian-affiliated church’s indefinite lease on the remaining part, the Lower Lavra. This would be effective from March 29. Further, Ukrainian has stated that the Russian-controlled church has violated the terms of the lease. This has been argued by the Russian-backed church which has called this termination "illegal".