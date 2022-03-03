Ukrainian Parliament Allows Seizure Of Assets Owned By Russia Or Russians In Ukraine

In a major development, the Ukrainian Parliament has approved a law to allow the seizure of assets owned by Russian or Russian citizens in Ukraine. Reportedly, the government can suggest which assets to seize to the Security Council, which will then give its approval for transfer to state ownership.

This development comes ahead of the second round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine which will begin shortly. Delegation of both sides has reached at Belarus-Poland border for negotiations.

Russia's war spurs corporate exodus, exposes business risks

Already hit by multiple sanctions, auto-shipments have been stopped, cargo ships dropped port calls and oil companies have cut their pipelines. Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has flung its business plans into chaos and forced multi-national brands to pull out.

Energy firm BP said it would dump its $14 billion stake in Russia's oil and gas company Rosneft. Shell also departed its joint venture with state-owned Gazprom. Automaker Volvo has halted delivering cars to Russia and Harley Davidson has stopped motorcycle shipments to Russia.

The world's biggest shipping firm, AP Moller-Maersk, said it will cease making Russian port calls, stating that it was extremely concerned about escalating crisis. Aircraft makers Airbus and Boeing have also discontinued supplying parts and service support for Russian carriers.

Not only this, Copenhagen-based Danish brewery group Carlsberg halted production at two breweries in Ukraine, saying it's following the events with great concern but didn't comment on its vast Russian operations, including St Petersburg-based Baltika Breweries, which exports beer worldwide.

Netflix informed that it has paused all acquisitions and projects in Russia while Spotify has shut its office in Russia indefinitely. Big tech giants, including Apple, Microsoft, Oracle, Google, Dell andTietoevry, have either limited access to Russian media to their platforms or pared back product sales. Apple also said that it would not sell iPhones inside Russia.