Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Stefanchuk Urges EU To Give Candidate Status To Ukraine

The chairman of the Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, has called for accepting Ukraine's request to become a candidate for European Union membership. Speaking in the European Parliament on June 8, Ruslan Stefanchuk asserted that the refusal of the EU would give an indication to Russian President Vladimir Putin that they can continue with "impunity," Eurointegration reported. The statement of the Ukrainian Parliament speaker comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for more than 100 days.

Ruslan Stefanchuk called on European Union to give a "political message" to Ukraine. Stefanchuk called on the EU to give the "status of EU candidate" to Ukraine and emphasized that Kyiv is willing to work with European Union "quickly and efficiently." He noted that they had quickly worked on submitting the questionnaire for becoming a member of the European Union. As per the Eurointergration report, the European Parliament in its report on the impact of the Russian offensive on the EU's common security and defence policy will recommend EU leaders to allow candidate status to Ukraine. Earlier on June 7, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his late-night video address said that he held a meeting with the European Union and EU member states on their membership application and candidate status.

Metsola assures Ukraine of providing support as they apply for candidate status

The European Parliament President Roberta Metsola welcomed the speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament for the Plenary Session at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg. In her speech, Metsola said that the EU Parliament will continue to support Ukraine as they apply for EU candidate status. She stressed that they need to send a clear message that "Ukraine's place is within our European family." Metsola emphasized that Ukraine continues for freedom, democracy and the values that bind Europeans. Metsola added, "We cannot lose momentum. We cannot lose focus. We cannot turn away and allow war fatigue to set in." In her remarks, she assured Ukraine that European Parliament stands with Verkhovna Rada and noted that the Europeans have opened their borders and homes to 6 million Ukrainian who have been forced to flee their homeland. She further stated that Europe has provided defence, financial, political and humanitarian support. She called for having a discussion over the rebuilding of Ukraine and asserted that war criminals need to be brought to the book.

Шановний @r_stefanchuk, ласкаво просимо до Будинку Демократії.



Ваша боротьба за свободу, демократію та наші цінності – це наша боротьба.



2 місяці тому в Києві я пообіцяла, що @Europarl_EN надаватиме непохитну підтримку Україні. Наша обіцянка не змінилась.



🇪🇺 підтримує 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/DZUXcpkaiG — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) June 8, 2022

Image: Twitter/@EP_President