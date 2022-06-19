Ukrainian Parliament Votes For Ban On Russian Music, Import Of Books From Russia & Belarus

The Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada has voted for a ban on the import and distribution of books and publishing products from Russia and Belarus in Ukraine. The development has been announced by Verkhovna Rada deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak in a Telegram post, TASS reported. He further informed that the Ukrainian Parliament also imposed a ban on Russian music in public places and in Ukrainian media.

"Rada bans Russian music in Ukrainian media and public space," Yaroslav Zheleznyak said in a Telegram post.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak further added, "The Parliament also banned the import and distribution of books and other publishing products from the Russian Federation, the territories temporarily occupied by it and from Belarus."

TASS reported that the bill on banning the work of Russian nationals and imposing restrictions on the import and distribution of products from Russia, Belarus and regions not controlled by Ukraine was registered in Ukrainian Parliament on June 14. It is banned to issue, import, and distribute in Ukraine book publications containing works by Russian nationals, according to the explanatory note to the document.

The bill on ban on music proposes to "completely and indefinitely limit" the presence of Russian artistes in Ukrainian media. In addition, the Russian Parliament announced the ban on the performance of Russian songs in public places and broadcasting on the radio and TV.

As per the news report, Russian artistes will be included on the black list and they will be prohibited from performing in Ukraine. The Russian artistes will be included in the whitelist after signing the special statement in support of Ukraine. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 110 days.

Ukraine approves visa requirement for Russians

The Ukrainian cabinet approved a resolution to ban Russian nationals from travelling to Ukraine without a visa, according to AP. The decision regarding the requirement for travelling to Ukraine effect on July 1. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a post on social media said that the decision regarding visa requirement for Russian nationals has been taken due to "unprecedented threats" to Ukraine's national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russians were not required to use visas for travelling to Ukraine before Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP