Adding to the list of heart-wrenching visuals from war-struck Ukraine, which depicts the perils and aftermath of the Russia-led invasion, a video wherein a Ukrainian pianist plays one last song on her instrument inside her bombed residence, has left netizens devastated. Notably, ever since the onset of the war, music was regarded as a symbol of peace and resistance. In the aforementioned video, the woman in question can be seen removing up the ashes from the keys and the surface of her piano before playing Polish composer Chopin's beautiful composition, Étude Op.25 No.1. Alongside the pianist, the camera also depicted the destructions inflicted by the Russian bombardments inside her home, including broken glasses, window panes, doors and furniture.

According to a report by New York Post, the woman seen in the viral video is now identified as Irina Maniukina. As per the reports, the woman was believed to have rushed to her residence in Bila Tserkva after coming to know that her 16-year-old daughter, Karina miraculously survived a massive missile explosion nearly 30 feet away from their house. Upon returning from the local market, the woman found her house to be destroyed with broken doors, window panes and glasses shattered on the floor. Amidst the destruction, the lady took out some time to play a melody based on the theme of resistance in her piano. At one point, she was seen pausing for a brief moment to take a deep breath and then continued playing the piano skillfully. The video, ever since being shared on Instagram, has garnered a plethora of reactions from netizens who, while lauding the woman for her skills, also shared their sad reactions after seeing the woman's residence now destroyed.

Devastating moments captured on camera, netizens left in sorrow

While her mother continued to play the melody, Karina captured the moments of resilience on the camera. In the video, Karina can be heard saying, "She played out the beautiful melody not only to relax herself down but also to remember the good times spent in the house. She played it to bid a farewell to our house", reported New York Post. Further into the video, she mentioned that her mother is a professional pianist and is playing right now to let go of her sorrow after her house got destroyed. Sympathetic netizens joined the family in their grief as one netizen commented, "God bless you all,

keeping people in Ukraine in my prayers. You are an inspiration," meanwhile, another user called the woman 'powerful.'

Image: Instagram/@goodnews_movement