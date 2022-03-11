Ukrainian PM On Country's 'liberation War' Against Moscow: 'Russia Will Never Get Victory'

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Friday that Russia will never get a victory in Ukraine. For the war-hit country, he said, it is a liberation war against the Russian invaders. However, he added, "Ukraine is a subject which requires support from other nations of the world."

Moscow launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24, in the guise of a 'special military operation'.

Ukraine has been demanding more international sanctions on top of those already imposed on Russia, a no-fly zone in Ukraine and for Western countries to recognise Russia as a "terrorist state".

Ukrainian diplomat slams Russia's aggression

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Ukrainian diplomat and President Zelensky's close aide Olexander Scherba slammed the Putin administration for its invasion. “What Russian Foreign Minister is doing is anything but diplomacy. Just imagine if someone came to India and said you are not free. This is not diplomacy; it's an insult."

“Zelensky indicated room for neutrality but they (Russia) are demanding Ukraine to cease to exist as a free nation,” the Kyiv diplomat said as the war entered its 16th day. “Russia is just repeating the same insult over and over again; we should be asking what Russia is bringing to the table as Ukraine has suffered enough,” Scherba told Republic's senior associate editor Shawan Sen.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced more than 2.3 million people to flee the war-torn country as others try to seek cover in subway stations, basements and underground shelters.

On Friday, on the 16th day of the war, Russia tried to push its offensive westward with officials in Ukraine saying airstrikes hit two cities that had been far from Russia’s prime targets elsewhere.

Western nations have been largely united in targeting Russia economically. US President Joe Biden is likely to announce an agreement with other countries to withdraw Russia’s “most favoured nation” trade status, allowing for tariffs to be levied on Russian imports.