Ukrainian POWs Sent To Military Office; Russia Offers Help, Provides First Aid

Considering the current development of the war, as part of new propaganda, Ukrainian prisoners of war were sent to the military office and given first aid by the Russian officials. A video put out by a Russian site suggested they were trying to send a message to the world that they care about the people of Ukraine. It is learned that Ukrainian prisoners of war were taken care of in the military office and allowed to watch TV.

While sources suggest that Russia has taken captive of soldiers in an attempt to convey their humanitarian side while a different picture is being put out as the enemy force continues shelling in war-hit Ukraine. In a recent update, Russian forces have intensified shelling in Ukraine’s center, north, and south. Shelling stepped up on Sunday in the outskirts of Kyiv, Chernihiv in the north, Mykolaiv in the south, and Kharkiv.

Earlier when Russia began its military operations, Ukraine released inmates and criminal suspects with a military background. This decision was taken to allow the prisoners to join the fight against Russia, an official in Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office had.

Russia announces ceasefire in 5 Ukrainian cities

Russia has declared a new ceasefire from 10 am Moscow time on Tuesday, indicating to allow safe evacuations of civilians from corridors including Kyiv, Sumy, Maripol, Kharkov, and Chernigov. While Ukraine is yet to formally confirm the ceasefire proposal.

⚡️ @mod_russia statement



From 10:00 a.m. MSK on March 8, 2022, the Russian Federation declares #ceasefire and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors (from Kiev, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Mariupol).



The full statement in detail:

— MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 7, 2022

"Russia declares a ceasefire from 10 a.m. (Moscow time) on March 8 and is ready to provide humanitarian corridors: from Kyiv and adjacent settlements to the Russian Federation through the territory of the Republic of Belarus to Gomel," Russian media statement read.

On Monday, Russia had declared a ceasefire in the areas of Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv, and Sumy from 10 am Moscow time to allow safe evacuations of civilians, while major clashes were reported between the two forces in Luhansk.

Russia-Ukraine war

Earlier on Monday, the third round of talks between Ukraine and Russia was held in Belarus which was focused on opening humanitarian corridors from Ukrainian cities under fire. As a negotiator from Kyiv spoke of "positive results", Russia disagreed on the outcome and said their expectations were "not fulfilled".

Russian negotiators had got large documents like specific agreements but Ukrainian negotiators instead of signing the documents on spot and instead opt to take them back at home to study.

