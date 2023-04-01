Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Discusses Defence Cooperation With French President Macron

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had an hour-long conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. The Ukrainian president talked about the conversation between the two leaders on Twitter. In the Tweet written on Saturday, Zelenskyy asserted that the two world leaders effectively discussed the defence interaction between France and Ukraine. Last year, the French President awarded the Ukrainian president with the Legion of Honour which is considered the highest decorated award in France.

“In an hour-long conversation with @EmmanuelMacron, the (Ukriane-France) defence interaction was effectively discussed. I briefed in detail on the situation at the front,” Zelenskyy wrote in a Tweet on Saturday. “We dwelled on further steps to implement #PeaceFormula, and coordinated actions for the upcoming international events,” the Ukrainian President added. The two leaders have a lot on their plate when it comes to the domestic climate in Ukraine and France. While Ukraine is still struggling to combat the wrath of the Russian forces, France is currently witnessing nationwide protests over the latest pension reforms.

France doubles down on his support for Ukraine

The conversation between the two presidents came after reports emerged that France will double its supply of 155mm shells to Ukraine. This will bring the total to 2,000 shells per month. The announcement came after Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov stated Ukraine is firing an average of 110,000 155mm calibre shells a month. The amount is a quarter of what Russia is using in the Russia-Ukraine war. The Western alliance has been concerned about its capacity to supply ammunition to Ukraine. In the past, Czech President and several EU leaders have expressed their concerns about the western bloc hitting war fatigue.