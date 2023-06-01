Ukrainian President Zelenskyy In Moldova, Plans To Hold 'many Bilateral Meetings'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, June 1, 2023, reached Moldova to attend the European Political Community summit. According to the state news agency Moldpres, the Ukrainian leader was the first head of state who arrived at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, not far away from Chisinau, where the high-level summit would take place. Zelenskky had attended the Group of Seven summit in Japan where he had met world leaders and addressed issues related to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Taking to Twitter, Moldovan President, Maia Sandu wrote, "Dear President @ZelenskyyUa, we admire Ukrainians for showing incredible strength in defending homeland & intl law. We’re grateful for your heroic defence & we stand in solidarity w/ you & your efforts to bring back peace. You have a reliable partner in 🇲🇩 that you can count on."

Zelensky To attend European Political Community Summit

The Ukrainian President has confirmed his participation in the summit in a Telegram post. He wrote, "Working in Moldova today. Taking part in the European Political Community summit." Further, he added that there would be many "bilateral meetings".

According to him, the sides would be discussing "a coalition of fighters, a coalition of Patriots, the EU, NATO, (Zelenskyy’s) peace formula." He had touched down in Odessa on Wednesday evening. The distance between the Ukrainian town and the Moldovan capital is 195 kilometres, reported TASS.

Taking to Twitter, Zelenskyy wrote, " Before the second meeting of the European Political Community, I met with @sandumaiamd. We continue to strengthen cooperation between our countries and counter the challenges posed by Russia together."

The European Political Community was created by the European Union on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron. This platform is intended for political coordination of European countries across the continent and a closer dialogue with partners outside the EU, including Kyiv and Chisinau. The summit will bring together 47 national leaders to discuss peace, security and energy, said a high-profile EU official in Brussels on May 31.