Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Proposes 10-step Global Peace Formula Summit To G7 Nations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed to convene a special summit, Global Peace Formula Summit, which would determine how to implement the Ukrainian Peace formula. While addressing the G7 leaders summit on December 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the global community to show leadership for the implementation of the peace formula.

Had a phone call with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. Synchronized positions on the eve of #G7 online summit and 🇺🇦 support conference in Paris. Discussed the implementation of our ten-step peace formula, cooperation on defense and energy stability of 🇺🇦. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) December 11, 2022

Zelenskyy's Global Peace Formula Summit

While proposing a ten-step peace formula summit, the Ukrainian president invited other conscientious countries and he asked the G7 leaders to support Ukraine next year. He shared the first step of a "new force" for which G7 leaders would have to provide more military equipment, including modern tanks, artillery, and long-range missiles, according to the statement released by the Ukrainian President's office, reported ANI. Further, Zelenskyy stressed that G7 countries should maintain financial social stability and energy assistance in the gas field next year. During the address, he also called for new diplomacy and identified it as the third step in the Global Peace Formula.

"We need additional support over this particular winter. We are talking about the volume of about two billion cubic meters of gas that has to be procured additionally," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in the address, reported ANI.

"Very soon we'll have holidays celebrated by billions of people. Christmas - according to the Gregorian calendar or the New Year and Christmas - according to the Julian calendar. This is the time for normal people to think about peace, not aggression. I suggest Russia to at least try to prove that it is capable of abandoning the aggression," said Zelenskyy, as per the ANI reports.

While talking about Russian aggression, the Ukrainian president said, "It would be right to start the withdrawal of Russian troops from the internationally recognized territory of Ukraine this Christmas. If Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine, it will ensure a lasting cessation of hostilities."