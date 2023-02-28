Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Says Fighting In Bakhmut 'getting More Challenging'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said that fighting in Bakhmut is "getting more and more challening". A Ukrainian commander stated: "The situation in the eastern city was extremely difficult due to non-stop Russian war crimes."

In a daily update video by Zelenskyy, he informed that Ukrainian soldiers who have been defending Bakhmut are true heroes. He also updated about the situation on the battlefield after military commanders reported hundreds of Russian strikes in the area. "The enemy is constantly destroying everything that can be used to protect our positions, to secure and defend it," said Zelenskyy while talking about the Russian airstrikes.

Ukraine's Bakhmut is crucial

The spokesperson for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces shared his views on why Russia has been targeting Bakhmut. "Bakhmut remains the epicenter of the enemy's attack, where they are focusing on breaking through our defence. In particular, in the area of such settlements as Dubovo-Vasylivka, Yahidne, Ivankivske, and Pivnichne (west of Bakhgmut)," Serhii Cherevatyi, the spokesman for the Eastern Grouping of the Armed Forces, said on Monday. According to Cherevatyi, there have been 300 attacks from various types of artillery and multiple rocket launchers on this section of the front line. There have been 60 combat engagements and Russians have lost 63 servicemen whereas 141 servicemen have been wounded, reported CNN.

Col. Yuriy Madyar, commander of the 28th Separate Mechanised Brigade, also shared a video in which he shared the current situation of Bakhmut, as per CNN reports. "It's hard on all directions in Bakhmut today, February 27. They want to encircle us. The situation is extremely difficult on the far northern flank. There are non-stop enemy assaults there. They want to cut one of the roads, I will not specify which one," said Madyar. Meanwhile, Russian troops have been moving gradually towards north and west of Bakhmut however, Ukrainian units are struggling to maintain access to the city.

Apart from that, the Ukrainian commander also informed about the winter weather conditions which is an issue for the Ukrainian forces. "It is always foggy, you can't see anything at night. The temperature is above zero for the third consecutive day, everything is melting. The humidity is terrible. It rains constantly during the day, which affects the performance of tasks," said Madyar.