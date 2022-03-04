On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida regarding the Russian Federation's actions at the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which he termed as "nuclear terrorism." Zelenskyy also thanked Kishida for his several forms of help to Ukraine, as well as the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy announced on Twitter, "Continued dialogue with PM @kishida230. Informed about Russia's nuclear terrorism at the Zaporizhzhia #NPP. We both agree on the gravity of threats to global security. Thanked (Japan) for the diverse assistance to & the sanctions pressure on RF. Together we oppose the aggressor."

Moreover, according to Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Russian troops have seized Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, where a fire that threatened disaster was put out in the early hours of Friday morning. Two individuals were injured, according to IAEA, after a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station as a result of Russian forces' intense shelling.

Safety systems of six reactors at Zaporizhzhia NPP were not impacted by incident

According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, the plant is Ukraine's largest of its kind, with six of the country's 15 nuclear reactors. The safety systems of the six reactors at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP) were not impacted by the incident, according to IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi, and there was no radioactive emission. Due to the dangerous situation, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) had put its Incident and Emergency Centre (IAEAIEC) into full 24/7 response mode.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was notified today by Ukraine that the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) site had been shelled overnight, and Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi immediately spoke with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as well as the country's national nuclear regulator and operator, about the serious situation. Meanwhile, combat near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant came to an end on Friday, and radiation levels are now normal.

