In yet another address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed on the threats looming on the war-hit country due to no decision on strengthening 'arsenal in the air'. According to the President, the number of missiles that Russia has used against Ukraine already exceeds 900. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said that the West needs to tighten the sanctions until 'the Russian state stops the war'.

Apart from outlining that talks would continue on Wednesday, the leader of the war-torn nation said, "The third week is coming to an end. We all want peace. We all want victory. And there’s a feeling that just a little bit longer and we will achieve what we, Ukrainians, are entitled to by right."

"We have not received planes. But... You know for sure that the eyes of all the people of the world are now focused on our capital, on Ukrainians. So everyone who is with us will receive gratitude. Not only ours, but also of other nations of the world," read his Facebook statement.

Zelenskyy slams NATO's refusal to enforce no-fly zone

Amid the raging Russia-Ukraine war, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Canadian Parliament on Tuesday, March 15. During his address, Zelenskyy said that it's been 20 days of full-scale aggression in Ukraine by Russians after 8 years of fighting in the Donetsk region and have siezed bases in many towns and cities. He further criticised NATO for not imposing a no-fly zone in Ukraine, saying the collective defence of the bloc has never been so weak.

He said that NATO is the strongest alliance in the world but some members of the intergovernmental alliance are "hypnotised by Russian aggression." He added that a lot of conversations are heard about a potential World War III if NATO imposes a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

In his recent tweet, he has also urged Ukrainians all over the world and allies to put pressure on businesses to abandon Russian markets and businesses. Zelenskyy has asked multinational companies to take a stand against Russia.

"Everyone in the world must take a moral stand. Not only the state, but also companies," Zelenskyy tweeted. He said that trade with Russia must be stopped so that it can no longer sponsor the killing of Ukrainian children."

Zelenskyy further added, "The price for this war against must be extremely painful for Russia."