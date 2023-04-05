Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Welcomes Addition Of Finland In NATO

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated his Finnish counterpart, President Sauli Niinisto on becoming a member state of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). Finland has become the 31st nation to join the world's largest military alliance to counter earstwhile USSR dominance post World War - II.

Zelenskyy took to Twitter to congratulate Finland. He said in a tweet, "Sincere congrats to Finland & President @niinisto on joining NATO on the 74th anniversary of its founding. NATO became the only effective security guarantee in the region amid Russian aggression. We expect #NATOSummit in Vilnius will bring Ukraine closer to our Euro-Atlantic goal."

Washington slams Moscow for its "brutal war" against Kyiv

US President Joe Biden also congratulated Finland while slamming Moscow for its "brutal war." He stated that he "looks forward" to Sweden joining the alliance. In a tweet he said, "Finland, welcome to NATO. Today is a historic day. Your addition to our Alliance will make us stronger than ever. I also look forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO Ally as soon as possible."

He also added that with the addition of Finland, the alliance will continue to "preserve transatlantic security." He tweeted, "When Putin launched his brutal war, he thought he could divide Europe and NATO. He was wrong. Strengthened by our newest Ally Finland, we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory, and meet any and all challenges we face."

The official twitter handle of NATO in a tweet said, "Tervetuloa Suomi — Welcome Finland!"