Ukrainian President's Advisor Says Peace Talks With Russia May Last 'several Weeks'

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 24th day, Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor Mykhailo Podolyak said that the peace talks with Moscow may last at least "several weeks" even though there were indications that Moscow’s position has evolved to being more "adequate".

Speaking about the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia amid the ongoing war, Podolyak said that the peace talks may last longer between the two nations due to several issues that are incompatible with them. "There are some compromises that we definitely aren’t going to make," Podolyak told Bloomberg in an interview on Friday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, who is a part of the negotiation team for Ukraine, took to his Twitter and said that Ukraine's position remains unchanged and the key points during the negotiation with the Russian side were security guarantees, a ceasefire, the withdrawal of Russian troops, and the political solution of disputed regions.

Negotiation status. The statements of the Russian side are only their requesting positions. All statements are intended, inter alia, to provoke tension in the media. Our positions are unchanged. Ceasefire, withdrawal of troops & strong security guarantees with concrete formulas. — Михайло Подоляк (@Podolyak_M) March 18, 2022

On Wednesday, Podolyak said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin may meet in the coming days. He also stated that the Ukrainian and Russian representatives are continuing to defend their individual positions during the meetings. He also mentioned that the process isn't advancing as swiftly as they'd like. According to the Odesa Journal, the Adviser to the President's Office believes that once an agreement is struck, Russia will have no choice but to begin withdrawing its armed forces from Ukraine immediately.

Zelenskyy says, 'It’s time to meet, time to talk'

On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy renewed his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, stating, "It is time to talk." In view of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the war-torn country, Zelenskyy indicated that the only way to establish a settlement without jeopardising Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity was for honest conversations "without stalling."

In a video posted on his Facebook account, Zelenskyy said, "I want everyone to hear me now, especially I want them to hear me in Moscow. It’s time to meet, time to talk, time to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine, or else Russia will face such losses that several generations will not be enough for it to rise back up."

The Ukrainian President also emphasised that Kyiv has insisted on discussion and solutions for peace for a long time. "War must be stopped. The Ukrainian proposal is on the table," he added. The President again, in his late-night address, announced aid for Ukrainians in the embattled nation. He disclosed that Kyiv authorities are assigned to formulate aid programs for those displaced by the Russian incursion.