Ukrainian Prez Zelenskyy Says Kyiv Won't Respond To Russia-backed Provocations In Donbass

Amid escalating tensions on the Russian-Ukraine border with possible threats of an invasion by Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Saturday, February 19, that his country would not respond to provocations in the eastern Donbass region and would instead seek peace through diplomacy. He said that the country's security and defence forces are in control of the situation.

"We do not respond to provocations and rely solely on diplomacy to establish peace," the Ukrainian President wrote on Instagram.

As his country prepares for a possible military strike from Russia, which has reportedly deployed over 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, Zelenskyy travelled to Germany to attend a security conference. He also stated that there has been no signs of Russia withdrawing its forces despite the Kremlin's announcement on February 15 that it was drawing down some of its troops to cease ongoing military drills.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO's Secretary-General, also indicated that the alliance had seen no signs of a Russian troops withdrawal and that Moscow appeared to be beefing up its force presence.

Breakaway Ukrainian regions order full military mobilisation

Meanwhile, separatist leaders in eastern Ukraine ordered a full military mobilisation on Saturday, February 19, citing an increase in violence in the war-torn region and Western fears that Russia could exploit the unrest as a pretext for an invasion.

Denis Pushilin, the chief of the pro-Russia separatist government in Ukraine's Donetsk province, announced a full troop mobilisation. His counterpart in the Luhansk region made a similar announcement shortly after. "I appeal to all the men in the republic who can hold weapons to defend their families, their children, wives, mothers. Together we will achieve the coveted victory that we all need," Pushilin added, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

Ukraine should have held a referendum on NATO: Zelenskyy

It is worth mentioning here that the Ukrainian President stated on, February 17, that his country should have held a referendum on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership before making it a priority in the country's Constitution. He also stated that France and Germany should do more to support Ukraine in joining the alliance.

"I believe that Paris and Berlin should do more to bring Kyiv closer to joining NATO. They also need to be interested in this issue and be certain about it," Zelenskyy told reporters, as per Sputnik news agency.

(Image: AP)