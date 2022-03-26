Amid the ongoing crisis created due to the Russian aggression, it has become a nightmare for millions of anxious Ukrainian civilians who fled from the war-torn country with lots of hope about starting a new life in a different country. Though Poland welcomed millions of Ukrainian refugees, people who wanted to stay in the United Kingdom claimed that they entered a "world of another nightmare." According to a report by National World News, Ukrainian refugees said that they are facing a host of obstacles in the process, including long lines at UK immigration centres and a lot of paperwork.

While millions of refugees reached the UK with a hope to start a better life amid the ongoing war, thousands of them complained of being harassed mentally due to the lengthy process at immigration centres. Some of them even stated that they have been paying for temporary housing and forms that require them to put their trust in "aliens" with sensitive documents. Since Russia started a full-fledged war against Ukraine, the British government claimed it has issued nearly 20,000 visas to the refugees seeking a better life in the UK.

UK government demanding paperwork amid Human rights crisis

As per the new rules invoked by the Boris Johnson government, Ukrainian refugees can apply for a special visa that would allow them to live and work in the UK for up to three years. Contrary to what the British government has said, the people called it a "PR stunt". Thousands of people complained that the paperwork have been ruining their day in the immigration centres. "A far better system would be for visas to be waived altogether," Kyrke-Smith, a Ukrainian refugee told CNN.

"Every human being has the right to seek asylum under international law." The Ukrainian families who spoke to CNN said that they are frustrated with the paperwork and added they the government must understand they "fled a war", and not on a "holiday trip". A family accused the UK government of seeking irrelevant documents such as birth certificates intentionally in order to refrain them from applying for jobs and other facilities. "There shouldn’t be this kind of red tape when people are getting bombed every day/ It’s a PR stunt … It’s lovely on paper, but when you go through the process, it’s nigh on impossible to actually do it," National World News quoted a family member who was standing in a queue at the immigration centre.

Russia-Ukraine war

It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warning and speculations about his ill-intention to invade Ukraine. On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities of Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Zelenskyy, on Friday, appealed to his Russian counterpart to end the war immediately but added that he would not let the Russian forces take a single piece of Ukrainian land.

Image: AP