Ukrainian S-300 Missile Falls In Belarus Amid Moscow-Kyiv War; No Casualties Reported

A Ukrainian missile launched with an S-300 system fell on Belarusian territory on Thursday morning. According to the Belarusian news agency BELTA, the incident occurred between 10:00 am and 11:00 am, and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was briefed about the incident. The missile attack becomes a matter of concern since Belarus is one of the strongest allies of Russia in the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to BELTA news, following the incident, an investigation is being pursued in “two lines of inquiry”. According to the agency, "the investigators are pursuing two lines of inquiry: it was a stray missile like the one involved in a similar incident in Poland recently or the missile was shot down by the country’s air defenses." The Belarusian administration will determine whether it was a stray attack like the one that happened in Poland earlier or whether the missile was an intentional attack. No casualties have been reported as of now.

Ukrainian S-300 missile fell on the territory of Belarus. #Ukraine continues bombing the neighboring countries and actively trying to start ww3. First Russia, then Poland, then Moldova and now Belarus. #UkraineisATerroristState pic.twitter.com/8CmrGiConR — Peter Niers (@peterniers544) December 29, 2022

What is the S-300 missile system?

The S-300 missile system is a series of long-range surface-to-air missile systems which was developed in the former Soviet Union and gained prominence all over Europe. Earlier this month, it was reported that Greece offered its S-300 Air Defence missile to Kyiv. Both Russia and Ukraine are using the S-300 systems as protection against incoming air assaults during the ongoing war.