Ukrainian 'Sabotage Group' Enters Belgorod Oblast, Russia Strikes Back With Artillery

Amid the raging Russia-Ukriane war, Moscow on Sunday said that it hit a Ukrainian sabotage group that attempted to enter Russian territory. The Russian army released a statement on the issue and informed that the group entered the territory on June 4. The territory in question is Novaya Tavolzhanka, which is located in the Belgorod Oblast.

"On June 4, units covering the state border of the western military district and border service of the Federal Security Service found an attempt by a sabotage group of Ukrainian terrorists trying to cross the river near the settlement of Novaya Tavolzhanka," the Russian army said in a statement. "The enemy was hit by artillery. The enemy scattered and retreated,” the army further added in the statement.

The governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov also addressed the issue. “A sabotage group came, there is combat now in Novaya Tavolzhanka,” the Russian governor stated in a Telegram post. “I hope they will all be destroyed,” he added.

Image: Russian MOD Telegram

Sabotage groups reported in other regions as well

In the Sunday defence update, the Russian Defence Ministry mentioned the presence of Ukrainian Sabotage groups in other regions as well. “The actions of four Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups have been prevented close to Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Rozovka, Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic) and Liman (Donetsk People's Republic),” The Russian defence ministry stated in the statement. some of these regions include Ukrainian territories recently occupied by Russia in the war that commenced in February last year. “One Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group has been neutralised close to Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic),” the ministry further added.

Earlier today, the governor of the Bolgorod Oblast said that he is willing to meet a pro-Ukrainian group of Russian fighters who have kept two Russian soldiers captive, Telegraph reported. The group stated that it is willing to release the soldiers in exchange for a meeting with the governor. However, Gladkov did not give a positive take on the situation. “Most likely they killed them, as hard as it is for me to say. But if they are alive, from 5-6 p.m. – Shebekino checkpoint. I guarantee safety,” he said.