Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian troops have been bombing all over Ukraine. As they recently bombarded a hospital in Mariupol, Ukrainian singer Jamala expressed her anger towards the same and even shared pictures and videos of destruction on social media.

The moment she posted the pictures online, her fans began reacting to them while urging everyone to come out in support of Ukraine. Some also expressed their condolences for the people who lost their lives during the bombardment.

Singer Jamala urges everyone to 'Stop Putin'

Ukrainian singer Jamala recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures in which she depicted how the Russian troops "purposefully" bombed maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol. She further depicted through the videos and pictures how several people lost their lives while many of them got injured during the bombardment. In the caption, she urged everyone to share the pictures as much as possible in order to support Ukraine. She further urged Russia to stop killing civilians and informed everyone how around 1300 civilians were killed during the blockade of Mariupol by Russian occupants. Jamala then revealed that the pictures were of the maternity hospital in Mariupol which was bombarded by Russian troops and claimed that they purposefully bombed the maternity and children's hospital.

The caption read, "MARIUPOL ‼️Share this photos and video‼️ Support Ukraine. Stop killing of the civilians. #CloseTheSky Russian invaders purposefully bombed maternity and children's hospital in Mariupol Russian troops dropped several bombs on a children's hospital. The whole building is destroyed to the ground. Information on the affected children is being clarified. (sic)"

There were many of the fans who took to Jamala's latest Instagram post and expressed their anger while others added sad face emojis to depict how disheartening it was to see the pictures of the destruction. Take a look at some of the reactions to Ukrainian singer Jamala's Instagram post.

Image: Instagram/@jamalajaaa