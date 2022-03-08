Ukrainian Soldier Proposes To Girlfriend At Military Checkpoint As War Continues; Watch

When the world is seeing major Ukrainian cities devasted by relentless attacks from Russian forces, a video of a Ukrainian soldier proposing to his girlfriend at a checkpoint is going viral. In the viral video, the Ukrainian soldier is seen pretending to search her car at the checkpoint and later proposes his girlfriend.

Many videos are coming from Ukraine showing missile attacks, bombardments on residential buildings, tanks marching in cities. In some of the videos surfacing from the internet, we are seeing war-affected people in Ukraine crying out for help. All of these videos paint the grave condition of the people and their conditions in Ukraine. In such a scenario, the viral video of a soldier proposing to his girlfriend brings a smile even as war continues.

Ukrainian couple marry at military checkpoint amid war

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has killed thousands and displaced millions away from their homes. However, some internet videos are throwing smiles on people's faces. Recently, one such video was posted by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko. The former boxer, Klitschko visited a battalion of the Ukraine Territorial Defense Force on Sunday and witnessed a couple get married at a military checkpoint. Sharing the video, the mayor promised to protect Kyiv and its people. "They have been living in a civil marriage for a long time, and now they have decided to get married," Mr Klitschko wrote for the couple. "The ceremony took place next to one of the checkpoints. Life goes on!", he further added.

The ongoing war has entered its thirteenth day. A cease-fire has been announced for Tuesday from the Russian side to help countries evacuate their citizens from five Ukrainian cities: Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol. This is the third time that Russia has announced a cease-fire to allow the safe exit of civilians from the conflict zone. Since Ukraine's invasion, millions of people have fled the country as Russian troops continue to bomb its major cities, including the main capital Kyiv, the second-largest city, Kharkiv, Kherson, and other cities. At the same time, Ukrainian prisoners of war were sent to the military officers and given first aid by the Russian officials. A video put out by a Russian site suggested they were trying to send a message to the world that they care about the people of Ukraine.

