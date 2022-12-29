Ukrainian Soldier Who Gave His Medal To Biden Gets A 'symbolic' Gift In Return

The Ukrainian soldier who gave his medal to US President Joe Biden has been given a very poignant return gift from the US President.

During his surprise visit to Washington earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave the medal to Biden and told him that the Ukrainian soldier wanted to give it to the “very brave President”. Following the incident, on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave a military challenge coin to the Ukrainian soldier named Captain Pavlo Cherniavskyi. The medal was given on behalf of US President Biden as a return gift for the military personnel's kind gesture.

According to the US Department of Defense, the coin holds a historical significance, the military challenge coins have been part of the American tradition for over a century and are intended to “instil unit pride, improve esprit de corps and reward hard work and excellence”. According to Newsweek, the Ukrainian President gave the medal to the courageous soldier in the Ukrainian parliament. The US President has been an ardent supporter of the Ukrainian forces as they struggle to deal with the wrath of the Russian army in the Russia-Ukraine war.

‘Gesture of moral support’: Ukrainian politicians

The Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Goncharenko who was present during the whole ordeal told Newsweek that the gesture from the American President was a “gesture of moral support”. Goncharenko told Newsweek, “It's a gesture of moral support, not less than practical support because that is (what) a moral gesture is. It elevates the spirit of all Ukrainians. Such gestures are important.”

According to Newsweek, the Ukrainian soldier was a commander of the US-supplied HIMARS in Bakhmut. During their meeting in the Oval Office last week, Biden told Zeleskyy that it was a “great honour” to be presented with the medal. Goncharenko shared the video of the ceremony on Twitter along with a picture of the medal. The politician wrote, "Here is the fighter himself (his face cannot be shown), he is holding a special coin from @POTUS."

Do you remember that Zelenskyi brought the US president a medal that belonged to a soldier from Bakhmut? And Biden in response handed over a special symbol from the US president. pic.twitter.com/IS1bibSy0G — Oleksiy Goncharenko (@GoncharenkoUa) December 28, 2022