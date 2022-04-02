Last Updated:

Ukrainian Soldiers Continue Their Resistance Against Russians As War Enters 38th Day

As the war enters its 38th day on April 2, Ukrainian soldiers continue their resistance against the Russian soldiers. Check the breathtaking photos here.

Written By
Ajeet Kumar
Ukrainian soldiers
1/7
Image: AP

Sergiy Volosovets, 30, actor-turned-commander with the Territorial Defence Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldiers
2/7
Image: AP

Anton Maksymovych, 24, poses for a photo with his belongings as he prepares to leave a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldiers
3/7
Image: AP

A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. 

Ukrainian soldiers
4/7
Image: AP

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an animal that was killed during the fighting at a heavily damaged private zoo while soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety.

Ukrainian soldiers
5/7
Image: AP

Military gear left behind by Russian soldiers lay scattered near a tank during a military sweep by Ukrainian soldiers after the Russians' withdrawal from the area on the outskirts of Kyiv.

Ukrainian soldiers
6/7
Image: AP

A Ukrainian soldier checks a destroyed Russian tank in Irpin, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian soldiers
7/7
Image: AP

Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed bridge in Irpin close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine, Russia
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Bangladesh residents affected by climate disasters settle in Mongla town to start new life

Bangladesh residents affected by climate disasters settle in Mongla town to start new life
In Pics | Muslims across the world offer prayers as they kickstart holy month of Ramadan

In Pics | Muslims across the world offer prayers as they kickstart holy month of Ramadan