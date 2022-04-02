Ukrainian Soldiers Continue Their Resistance Against Russians As War Enters 38th Day

Quick links:
Sergiy Volosovets, 30, actor-turned-commander with the Territorial Defence Forces, poses for a photo in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Anton Maksymovych, 24, poses for a photo with his belongings as he prepares to leave a military base for volunteers in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
A soldier comforts Larysa Kolesnyk, 82, after she was evacuated from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an animal that was killed during the fighting at a heavily damaged private zoo while soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety.
Military gear left behind by Russian soldiers lay scattered near a tank during a military sweep by Ukrainian soldiers after the Russians' withdrawal from the area on the outskirts of Kyiv.
