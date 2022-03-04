As Russia’s unabated conquest of Ukraine continues for the ninth day, Kyiv is putting up stiff resistance to the invading Russian troops. The latest video from the battleground reveals that the Ukrainian army has been able to capture Russia’s mammoth air defence missile system - Pantsir-S1. The Ukrainian army has been able to seize many Russian choppers, artillery along with other warfare material amid intensified bloodshed. During its ongoing aggression in war-battered Ukraine, President Putin's army continues to suffer heavy losses.

The Pantsir S1 missile system is one of Russia's strongest armed weapons, as it is a medium-range surface to air missile system that can destroy the enemy in the sky from the ground. The anti-aircraft artillery system is a self-propelled missile system and provides point air defence against aircraft, helicopters, cruise missiles, precision munitions. Pantsir missile system has been developed to provide enhanced protection to air defence troops against enemy attacks, especially at low to extremely low altitudes.

Ukrainian Army retaliates with all their might

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led Ukrainians are fighting for their sovereignty with all their might. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggests that the Russian side has lost 9,000 troops as of today since the invasion started a week ago. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also claimed that 9,000 Russian soldiers has been killed in the conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine shared a tweet earlier on Thursday giving the update on the Russian invasion. It shared an infographic describing the data of the casualties suffered by Moscow amid the war. It stated that Russian forces had lost 9,000 soldiers in the ongoing warfare. It also claims that Russia has lost 900 armed vehicles of different types, 90 artillery pieces, 30 aircraft, 31 helicopters, 42 MLRS and 217 tanks. The data further showed that Russia has also lost 60 cisterns, 374 vehicles, 3 UAVs, 2 vessels, 11 anti-aircraft warfare systems and 1 anti-aircraft missile system BUK.

Information on Russian invasion



Losses of the Russian occupying forces in Ukraine, March 3 pic.twitter.com/HwJjt1N4wk — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) March 3, 2022

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant attacked

Besides, earlier in the day, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, one of the 10 largest NPPs in the world caught fire on Friday, March 4, following continuous shelling by Russian troops. Located in southeastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia NPP is the largest Nuclear Power Plant in Europe. Russia fired at the Zaporizhzhia NPP during the battle for control of the crucial energy-producing city. Security footage from the plant's main gate showed Putin's troops engaged in active combat at the entrance of the site. The footage also showed a fire in one of the plant's administrative buildings.



Image: Republic World/ AP