Ukrainian Troops Claim Over 33,000 Russian Soldiers Slain Since Onset Of Military Conflict

As the brutal conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate unabated with Russian forces attacking the Ukrainian territories and the ex-soviet state putting up tough resilience against the Kremlin troops, the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Friday claimed that more than 33,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since the onset of the conflict.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces stated that in 114 days of full-scale military aggression on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army has lost more than 33,000 people along with 1,449 tanks, 3,545 armoured combat vehicles, 729 artillery systems, 233 multiple rocket launchers, 97 air defence facilities, 213 aircraft, 179 helicopters among other war weapons.

Ukraine claims to have destroyed Russian war vessel Spasatel Vasily Bekh

On Friday, Ukraine claimed that it has successfully destroyed the Russian rescue tug Spasatel Vasily Bekh. The ship was transporting personnel, ammunition, weapons, and supplies to the Russian-occupied Snake Island. As per the reports, the Russian war vessel was hit by two Harpoon missiles launched by Ukraine. Notably, this is for the first time that Ukraine has destroyed any Russian vessel with western-supplied anti-ship rockets.

Meanwhile, the UK’s armed forces have said Russia has already "strategically lost" the war in Ukraine and is now a "more diminished power". While speaking to PA Media, Admiral Tony Radakin stated that Kremlin troops are suffering heavy losses, running out of troops and advanced missiles, and would never be able to gain control over neighbouring Ukraine. "This is a dreadful mistake by Russia. Russia will never take control of Ukraine," Tony Radakin told PA Media.

Macron asserts France & Germany will never negotiate with Russia

On the other hand, Europen nations are showing strong support for Ukraine as preparations are in full swing to make Ukraine a member of the Europen Council. On Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron asserted that France and Germany will not demand any concessions from Ukraine for talks with the Russian Federation and it will never be negotiators behind Kyiv's back. Macron’s comments came while speaking in the Ukrainian capital alongside Italian PM Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday.

Macron said, “At the same time, we did not go to war with the Russian people, that is, collectively we are not waging such a war. That is why we, absolutely transparently, each time informing President Zelenskyy, continued negotiations with the Russian president [...] in particular, in the current issues that arise - now it is a question of food security. And it is in this context that we maintain a channel of dialogue [with Russia].”

(Image: AP/ Representative)