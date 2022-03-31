Ukrainian Troops Gain Control Of Orlove, Zagradivka & Kocubevka Villages: Dnipro Leader

Amid the relentless Russian aggression in Ukraine, Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional council recently claimed that Ukrainian armed forces have been able to take control of the villages of Orlove, Zagradivka and Kocubevka. Lukashuk further asserted that Ukrainian troops continue to defend against Russian soldiers and have been able to move back the armed forces of Moscow from the Dnipropetrovsk region. The statement of Mykola Lukashuk comes at a time when the Ukrainian forces continue to put up tough resistance against Russian troops.

According to Mykola Lukashuk, the armed forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and territorial defence forces continue to protect the borders of the region. In a statement, Mykola Lukashuk said, "The Armed Forces of Ukraine have established control over the villages of Orlove, Zagradivka, and Kochubeyevka, which is in the Kherson region, 50 km from Kryvyi Rih." Mykola Lukashuk, in a Facebook post, stated that the Russian troops conducted provocation in the Kherson region and inflicted damage. Furthermore, he added that the Russian troops attack through the air in the regional centre. He also noted that the two rockets hit an oil base which was full of fuel and two more petrol trucks were damaged. He further informed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

Russia-Ukraine War

Amidst the continuing Russian military offensive in Ukraine, the latter's Defence Ministry stated that the motivation and morals of the Russian armed forces to partake in the offensive continue to remain low. According to the ministry, two platoon commanders were removed from their positions in the units of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Eastern Military District for disobeying the order of carrying out hostilities. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry pointed out that the movement of military equipment of Russian forces was observed in Belarus. This comes at a time when the Ukrainian armed forces continue to carry out defence operations in the Eastern, Southeastern and Northeastern directions in a bid to protect the sovereignty of their homeland. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Thursday, March 31, claimed that around 17500 Russian troops have lost their lives ever since the onset of the invasion.