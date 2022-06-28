As Russia's offensive continues to hit the country known for its ravishing architecture- Ukraine, crowd-funding campaigns that are majorly driven by several eminent personalities across the world, garnered much support from civilians. Since the onset of the brutal war, Ukraine has been getting unprecedented support from donors-- from monetary help to lethal weapons. Volunteers are working 24/7 to attract more funds for the Ukrainian army and the civilians affected by the Russian aggression. One such example is a crowd-funding campaign organised by a Lithuanian journalist, who had collected more than 5 million euros ($5.4 million) to buy a Bayraktar unmanned aerial combat drone for the Kyiv army.

We just bought and will deliver asap 110 powerful Lithuanian made antidrone cannons - EDM4S Sky wipers.

Price - 1 500 000 euro. Cannons will be distributed among 35 Ukrainian military units.



And we named them: Oркрист - «Убивця орків».

Tolkien would approve pic.twitter.com/qOFANa4Llh — Andrius Tapinas (@AndriusTapinas) June 13, 2022

According to journalist Andrius Tapinas, Lithuania will donate at least 110 anti-drone guns to Ukraine in the coming weeks. He took to the microblogging site and informed the 110 powerful Lithuanian-made anti-drone cannons- EDM4S Sky wipers that cost nearly 1,500,000 euros, will be supplied to 35 Ukrainian military units at the earliest. Notably, the campaign organised by Tapinas went viral in the Baltic nation last month. According to a report by Arabic television news, Al Arabiya, Lithuanians donated more than 5 million euros in less than three days to buy advanced weapons for the war-torn country. "Lithuanians won’t “stand and watch how old Europe is unwilling to help Ukraine obtain weapon supplies," said the journalist. This comes after both the Lithuanian and Turkish defence ministries gave a green signal to the private crowd-funding aimed to raise the amount within three weeks to buy the Turkish-made drone and ammunition.

Apart from Tapinas, in a most unusual configuration of attracting crowd-funding, a group of several women and men, dubbed "Teronlyfans" has started a campaign wherein they send nudes as a reward to donors who can prove, with a receipt, that they gave to a war-support fund. According to the group, their main aim is to provide more and more support to the Ukrainian army. The volunteers say they’ve helped raise $750,000 by baring all. "We make sure that the photos are not pornographic. This is beautiful, aesthetic erotica," said Nastya Kuchmenko, one of the group’s co-founders. "It’s not about objectifying the body, it’s about the freedom to use your body as you want. People want to be useful," she said.

Russians are not getting as much attention as Ukraine

On the other hand, crowd-funding for Russian soldiers is also gaining momentum but is less popular as compared to the campaigns run for Ukrainian troops. The Russian campaign is lagging behind as the Kremlin is downplaying the scale, reach and cost of its invasion, insisting that it’s a mere "military operation." It is worth noting the ongoing war has completed four months. Since the onset of the brutal war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to the West and Europe to assist Ukraine with more and more weapons. According to Zelenskyy, it is the only way to end the war.

Image: AP