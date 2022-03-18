Ukrainian Vice PM Calls For 'massive Protests' Against Firms Still Operating In Russia

Amid the escalating Russia Ukraine war, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, has called for massive protests against companies like Danone, Nestle, and Unilever. The Ukrainian minister claimed that the companies continue to operate in Russia despite Moscow’s continued aggression on Ukraine.

According to reports, Fedorov has released a message asking Ukrainians to urge companies like Danone, Nestle, and Unilever to stop their businesses in Russia. Fedorov accused the companies of paying taxes to the occupier's budget and "financing the murderers of Ukrainian children." He further added that Ukrainians have already started storming the company's headquarters calling them to stop functioning in the occupier's country.

“Danone, Nestle, and Unilever continue to operate in Russia. They continue to be the largest food suppliers, paying considerable taxes to the occupier's budget financing the murderers of Ukrainian children,” Fedorov said in a statement released by the Ukraine parliament. “If the management of the companies started every morning by communicating with the parents of the dead children, they would quickly leave the territory of the Russian Federation,” the Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister added.

'Rallies should be more massive': Ukrainian Vice PM urges people

“Ukrainians have already started going to the company's headquarters with posters and calls to stop companies in the occupier's country. After public pressure, Unilever stopped all imports and exports to Russia. In a statement, the company said it would not invest any capital in the aggressor country and would not make a profit in Russia. But Unilever continues to sell products made for Russia,” he said urging Ukrainians to set up massive protests.

“Therefore, rallies should be more massive, and the reaction of citizens of countries where corporations' headquarters are located is even sharper. Danone, Unilever, Nestle have to decide whether they continue to fund the murders or do everything to stop the war,” Fedorov said. The vice PM’s call for action comes after a series of multinational companies stopped functioning in Russia following the Putin-led regime’s offence on Ukraine.

Several firms suspend operations in Russia

Many multinational companies have suspended their operation in Russia amid the ongoing war which began on February 24. Starbuck, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, McDonald's, Adidas, Airbus, American Express, Apple, Boeing, Canada Goose, Cogent, Deloitte, DHL, EY, FedEx, H&M, IBM, Ikea, KPMG, Mastercard, Microsoft, Netflix, Nike, PwC, Sony, TJX, Unilever, UPS, Visa, Warner Bros., The Walt Disney Co. and Yum Brands are among companies that have suspended their businesses in Russia to support Ukraine that continues to face Russia military aggression for over 20 days now.

(With agency inputs, Image: @FedorovMykhailo/Twitter/Shutterstock/AP)