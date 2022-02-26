Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian Woman Shares Pic Of Her Daughter; Seeks World's Help Against 'crazy Dictator'

A Ukrainian woman named Oleksandra Zubal shared the picture of herself and her daughter on her Twitter account. She called for help of international community.

Amid heavy fighting in Ukraine, a woman has captured a vulnerable moment while her daughter is sleeping right next to her. A Ukrainian woman named Oleksandra Zubal shared the picture of herself and her daughter on her Twitter account. In the post, she mentioned that she and her daughter were surviving the night in Ukraine.

The image shared by Zubal comes at a time when the tensions between the two nations escalated after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. 

Oleksandra Zubal shared the picture along with the caption, "My daughter and I surviving the night in Ukraine. We are real people at war with crazy dictator and we need the world’s support right now."

She posted the picture along with the hashtag StandWithUkraine. Her post went viral on social media with over 697K likes and 88K Retweets. 

Oleksandra Zubal told People that she is currently in a family cottage with her daughter, grandfather and other relatives and friends. Zubal revealed that she and her daughter left Lviv for safety while her husband, who is a former police officer, is present in the city to protect the nation.

She told People that she had captured the moment the night before they left Lviv as they had received information that "there might be an attack at around 3-4 a.m. in the morning". Zubal mentioned that they could not sleep as everyone was panicking. 

Netizens react 

The post has captured the attention of netizens, who also expressed their views about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. One user wrote, "My family and I will sponsor you and your daughter as visitors to our home in the United States of America. We will provide you a safe home environment with nothing in return. Let me know if you’re interested. My grandfather was born in Ukraine. We feel so helpless."

Another user commented, "I feel so powerless but I will put pressure on my government everyday to support Ukraine until peace prevails which it will. I hope all brave Russians will do the same. Putin has gone too far." Another user wrote, "I wish I could do something to help, please know we all stand with you."

Russia-Ukraine War 

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country after Russian President Vladimir Putin made his announcement. After Russia's attack, multiple explosions were reported in Ukrainian cities and the tensions escalated in Ukraine as fight between the troops of both the nations intensified.

Following Russia's military aggression, people in Ukraine rushed to flee the cities. In the latest development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed willingness to send a delegation to Minsk for talks with Ukraine, The Moscow Times reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has confirmed the development and informed that the decision has been taken in response to Ukrainian President Zelensky's proposal. 

