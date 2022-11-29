Ukrainians Being 'confined, Beaten & Threatened' As Russia Continues To Devastate Ukraine

In the aftermath of Russia's occupation of Kherson, 24-year-old Dmytro Bilyi is one of those who were tortured by Russian soldiers. While recalling the incidents he had been through amid the Russia-Ukraine war, he told AP that Russian soldiers stormed into his house in August. A police officer said that the 24-year-old was tortured by Russians. The boy turned the gun over to the Russian soldiers who carried machine guns and had their faces concealed. But it didn’t matter as they dragged him from his house in Ukraine’s southern village of Chornobaivka to a prison in the nearby regional capital of Kherson, where he said he was locked in a cell and tortured for days.

Scores of people tortured by Russian troops

“It was like hell all over my body, it burns so bad it’s like the blood is boiling ... I just wanted it to stop,” AP quoted Bilyi as saying. It's been more than two weeks since the Russians retreated from the city and people like Dmytro Bilyi are helping to uncover sites where torture allegedly took place in Kherson. The city has five such rooms and at least four more in the wider Kherson region that were discovered recently. In these rooms, people have been confined, beaten, shocked, interrogated, and threatened with death, reported the police officials.

Human rights experts have warned that the accusations made so far are likely only the beginning. Whereas, the head of the Center for Civil Liberties, a local rights group, Oleksandra Matviichuk said, “For months we’ve received information about torture and other kind of persecution of civilians, I am afraid that horrible findings in Kherson still lie ahead.”

The Associated Press spoke to five people who were tortured or arbitrarily detained by Russians in Kherson or knew of others who disappeared and endured abuse. They informed that sometimes Russians rounded up whoever they saw, priests, soldiers, teachers, or doctors, with no specific reason. In other cases, Russians were allegedly tipped off by sympathisers who provided names of people believed to be helping the Ukrainian military.

One of the Ukrainian victims further shared their ordeal and said, "Once detained then they were locked in crowded cells, fed meagre portions of watery soup and bread, and made to learn the Russian anthem while listening to screams from prisoners being tortured across the hall." The detainees were forced to give information about relatives or acquaintances with ties to the Ukrainian army with names and addresses written on paper. One of the Ukrainians named Plotnikov said that Russians should be punished. Further, he added, “I am ashamed that such people are around ... why in the 21st century (must) you be tortured for your pro-Ukrainian position, for your love of the Ukrainian language and culture? I do not understand it.”