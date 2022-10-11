Ukrainians Crowdfund Up To $10 Million In A Single Day To Acquire RAM ІІ Kamikaze Drones

Amid the raging conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the non-combatants of Ukraine are doing their bit to assist the armed forces of their nation. The Ukrainian nationals on Tuesday raised up to $10 million in funds to acquire RAM ІІ kamikaze drones for the Ukrainian armed forces to be utilised in operations against the adversary.

Our crowdfunding campaign with @sternenko to help Ukrainian Armed Forces has reach the sum of ≈ 5,6 million USD.



Ukrainians are enraged by russian terror attacks! And we will answer!



Great, but we can do better! The campaign will end tomorrow at 12:00.

So pls join our cause! pic.twitter.com/c9sy7i4Fzz — Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) October 10, 2022

The fundraiser was announced by an Ukrainian politician, comedian, and volunteer Serhiy Prytula in collaboration with Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko. The aimed sum of amount to be reached by the fundraiser was $5-6 million, according to a tweet posted by Serhiy Prytula.

Done! Our crowdfunding campaign “You have enraged Ukrainians” is over. We’ve raised 9.6 million USD!! Thank you, generous and noble Ukrainians!

We will make sure these funds are well spent on effective support of our Armed Forces! — Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) October 11, 2022

The crowdfunding campaign was announced shortly after Russia's missile strikes that target a series of Ukrainian cities on the morning of October 10. Prytula informed via Twitter that the campaign resulted in the collection of $9.6 million.

More on RAM II drones

According to RAM’s website, RAM II are modern combat unmanned aerial system with high-precision loitering munition. The drones are based on another Ukrainian UAV "Leleka-100". The RAM II drones, by configuration and specifications, have a Flight range of 60 km and can stay in the air for up to 40 minutes.

Additionally, the drones are capable of reaching a speed of 70 kilometres per hour and can carry a warhead of about 3 Kilograms. The armament of the RAM II includes thermobaric, cumulative and fragmentation and the drone can strike its target with an accuracy of 1 meter. It is launched from a catapult, which can be prepared for launch in 10 minutes.

The development comes amid Ukraine’s ongoing counteroffensive against Russia. On 08 October, an explosion on the Kerch Strait bridge (Aka- Crimea Bridge) which connects Crimea with Russia’s Krasnodar prompted Russia to launch missile strikes against the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kremenchuk, Ternopil, Lviv, and Zhytomyr.