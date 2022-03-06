In a key development, Ukrainians have taken control of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia city on Sunday, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration was reported as saying by Kyiv Post. "Russian occupants have left Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia," the government official said.

Notably, Enerhodar is a major energy hub on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Khakhovka Reservoir that accounts for about 25% of the country's power generation due to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is the largest in Europe. Reports suggest that on Saturday, Russia tried to make deeper inroads in the city.

During the Russian shelling on Friday, a fire broke out at the Zaporizhzhia power plant due to Russian shelling. The plant has six large 950-megawatt reactors. The blaze was reported in a multi-storey training building. It was later extinguished.

The episode caused global alarm, evoking memories of the worst nuclear disaster, at Ukraine's Chernobyl. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said that it will propose concrete measures to ensure the safety and security of Ukraine's five main nuclear sites.

Nuclear plants should never be targeted in military ops, says UN Chief

On Saturday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres raised concerns over the reports of combat near the nuclear power plant. United Nations chief took to Twitter to note that nuclear plants should never be attacked during military operations. Indicating Russia’s special military operation on Ukraine, Guterres said, “I want to make it very clear that nuclear facilities should never ever be targeted in military operations."

Russia launched its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. The Western nations have strongly condemned Moscow's attack and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow. Several economic sanctions have been imposed on Russia. Multiple enterprises, including Microsoft, Spotify, Google, Mercedes-Benz, BP, Volkswagen, clothing retailer H&M and furnishings store IKEA. VISA and Mastercard have also announced they would suspend operations.