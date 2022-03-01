Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine for the last six days, Ukraine's foreign ministry on Tuesday shared a video depicting how people in the country are ‘greeting' the Russian forces. "Russia promised its soldiers they would be greeted in Ukraine with flowers. Russia has been lying for years about how the Ukrainian authorities are keeping Ukrainian people in 'captivity'. But the people of Ukraine are free and ready to stop Russian tanks with their bare hands [sic]," the ministry wrote on Twitter while sharing the video. The video is a compilation of interactions between locals and the Russian soldiers.

Compiled with many shots, the video shows a Ukrainian man trying to stop a Russian tank with his bare hands. He attempts to stop the tank from moving forward by using his body weight. The footage further shows that the man kneels down in front of the tank in a desperate attempt to stop it from moving ahead. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian woman has also been hailed widely after a video of her offering sunflower seeds to a Russian soldier went viral on social media. In the footage, the woman is seen offering the Russian soldiers some sunflower seeds to put in their pockets so that flowers would grow when they die on Ukrainian land.

Ukrainians greet Russian soldiers with "Glory to Ukraine" slogans

For the past few days, social media has been flooded with videos showing Ukrainian citizens' grit in resisting the Russian invasion. The latest video shared by the ministry also shows Ukrainians greeting the Russian soldiers with "Glory to Ukraine" slogans. Reacting to the video, one of the users wrote, "People of Slovakia stand proudly with you our easter brothers." "The world must continue to support the Ukrainian people. Serbia's dictator promised his soldiers the same thing when he carried out the genocide in Kosovo. The world can not tolerate a new genocide in Europe [sic]," another user wrote. "The bravery of your citizens reminds me of our own country fighting against the British in the late 18th century. We were victorious, you will be too. The USA stands with Ukraine [sic]," expressed a third.

