Ukrainians Paying For 'weak' Sanctions Against Russia With Their Lives, Says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, in his latest national address, called for stronger sanctions against Russia stressing that his country's citizens are paying for ‘weak’ sanctions against Moscow with their own lives as the war entered its 34th day. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have also started their meeting in Turkey with the hope to reach a ceasefire agreement. As the conflict entered its second month, millions have fled Ukraine and many others have lost their lives. In view of the situation, Zelenskyy called for stricter sanctions against Russia to stop the Kremlin from 'affording' the war.

Zelenskyy said, "If the sanctions packages are weak or do not work enough, if they can be circumvented, it creates a dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership that they can continue to afford what they are doing now. And Ukrainians pay for it with their lives. Thousands of lives.”

In the nighttime address to Ukraine on Monday (local time), Zelenskyy noted that the west had miscalculated last year in delaying sanctions and the invasion had followed. He said, “a full-scale war has begun…Now there are many hints and warnings that supposedly tougher sanctions, such as an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe, will be put in place if Russia uses chemical weapons. There are simply no words ... We, people who are alive, have to wait. Doesn't everything the Russia military has done to date warrant an oil embargo?”

"Don't phosphorus bombs warrant it? A shelled chemical production facility or a shelled nuclear power plant doesn't warrant it?,” Zelenskyy questioned.

Ukraine claims Russian bombing focused on fuel storage

Meanwhile, in the latest operational update posted by the General Armed Forces of Ukraine, Kyiv exclaimed that the Russian bombing is focused on fuel storage across the country. It said on the 34th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, "The Russian enemy continues to insidiously launch missile and bomb strikes, trying to completely destroy the infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities. It concentrates on fuel storage, in order to complicate logistics and create conditions for a humanitarian crisis."

The Russia-Ukraine war started with Russian President Vladimir Putin making an announcement on national television to ‘demilitarise’ and ‘denazify’ Kyiv. However, what followed was a severe humanitarian crisis for entire Ukraine with millions fleeing their homes to safety. The West has devoted millions of dollars of assistance to support Ukraine in the face of Russia's military aggression. Even though the Russian defence ministry has not released a lot of numbers about the casualties in the conflict, Ukrainian armed forces claimed that Russia has lost about 17,200 personnel so far.

Image: AP